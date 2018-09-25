The quest for a third straight title and fourth title in five years officially began Tuesday as the Golden State Warriors reconvened on the hardwood in Oakland for the start of another training camp.
But before getting down to the business of basketball, members of Golden State's All-Star stuffed roster, including new addition DeMarcus Cousins, enjoyed themselves Monday at the team's media day, posing for photographs and answering questions from the media.
The Warriors will tip off preseason play on Saturday, Sept. 29 at Oracle Arena against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The regular season officially gets underway on Tuesday, Oct. 16 in Oakland against the Oklahoma City Thunder.