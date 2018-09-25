 All-Star Squad: Warriors Show Off Retooled Roster at 2018 Media Day - NBC Bay Area
All-Star Squad: Warriors Show Off Retooled Roster at 2018 Media Day

By Brendan Weber

The quest for a third straight title and fourth title in five years officially began Tuesday as the Golden State Warriors reconvened on the hardwood in Oakland for the start of another training camp.

But before getting down to the business of basketball, members of Golden State's All-Star stuffed roster, including new addition DeMarcus Cousins, enjoyed themselves Monday at the team's media day, posing for photographs and answering questions from the media.

The Warriors will tip off preseason play on Saturday, Sept. 29 at Oracle Arena against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The regular season officially gets underway on Tuesday, Oct. 16 in Oakland against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

