No Sweep Here, Spurs Stun Warriors in Game 4

SAN ANTONIO — The Warriors entered Game 4 against the Spurs seeking a sweep of the first-round series but wasted little time fumbling away the opportunity.

Committing 11 first-half turnovers that pumped life into San Antonio, the Warriors came away with a 103-90 loss Sunday before a roaring crowd at AT&T Center.

Kevin Durant scored a game-high 34 points and led a late comeback attempt but simply didn’t have enough scoring support. Klay Thompson had 12 points and Shaun Livingston added 10 as the Warriors shot 38.2 percent from the field.

San Antonio, limited to 24.2 percent shooting from deep over the first three games, shot 53.6 percent beyond the arc in Game 4.

STANDOUT PERFORMER

Green was mostly good, going to the edge of a triple-double, but Durant was the most essential figure as the Warriors came back in the fourth quarter

Durant’s line: 34 points (12-of-28 shooting from the field, including 4-of-13 from deep and 6-of-7 from the line), 13 rebounds and two assists. He played 41 minutes and finished minus-6.

TURNING POINT

The Spurs never trailed. When the Warriors pulled into a 12-12 tie on a layup by Draymond Green with 5:40 left in the first quarter, San Antonio responded with a 14-4 run to go up 26-16 on a Pau Gasol 3-pointer with 1:43 left in the quarter.

The Warriors trailed by as much as 17 but rallied to get as close as two (88-86) on a Durant triple with 5:57 remaining before the Spurs closed with a 15-4 run.

INJURY UPDATE

Warriors: G Shaun Livinston (L ankle sprain) was listed as probable and upgraded to available prior to tipoff. G Stephen Curry (L MCL sprain) and G Pat McCaw (lumbar spine contusion) were listed as out.

Spurs: F Kawhi Leonard (return from injury management) was listed as out.

WHAT’S NEXT

The series resumes Tuesday with Game 5 at Oracle Arena.