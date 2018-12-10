Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates with the Larry O'Brien Trophy after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers during Game Four of the 2018 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on June 8, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors have added another award to their trophy case.

The team on Monday was named the 2018 Sports Illustrated "Sportsperson of the Year."

"It's really an incredible award," head coach Steve Kerr said in a video posted on the Warriors website. "Usually it goes to an individual, but the fact that it's going to our team I think really recognizes what the Warriors have been all about in terms of strength of numbers, the people involved, so many great players and people in management, ownership. The contributions of many have led to this kind of success, and I'm thrilled that Sports Illustrated is recognizing us and honoring us in such an amazing fashion."

The Warriors — winners of three of the previous four NBA titles — are only the fourth team to receive the honor since Sports Illustrated began dishing it out back in 1954, according to the Warriors. This year's Warriors join the 1980 United States Men's Olympic Hockey Team, the 1999 United States Women's Soccer Team and the 2004 Boston Red Sox as the only teams to secure the honor.

The Warriors will grace the cover of the Dec. 17 issue of Sports Illustrated, according to the team. That issue will mark the 29th time in franchise history that the team has been featured on the cover.

Last year, José Altuve of the Houston Astros and J.J. Watt of the Houston Texans took home the "Sportsperson of the Year" honor. LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers grabbed the award in 2016. Tennis superstar Serena Williams took home the honor in 2015.

The Bay Area was last represented in 2014 when San Francisco Giants ace Madison Bumgarner collected the honor.