A Good Samaritan helped prevent the kidnapping of an 11-year-old girl in South San Francisco, police said.

The incident was reported just before 8 a.m. Thursday on the 700 block of Palm Avenue when the girl was walking to school with a classmate and a man approached them, police said.

The man grabbed one of the girls and covered her mouth as he attempted to kidnap her. Police said a woman who saw the incident unfold confronted the man. Police identified the man as 37-year-old Christopher Cole, who was found at a nearby adult care home.

Police said Cole was arrested for attempted kidnapping and child annoyance.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact the South San Francisco Police Department at (650) 877-8900, the anonymous TIP line at (650) 952-2244 or via email at tips@ssf.net.