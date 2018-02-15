The burned wreckage of a Cadillac on Interstate 80 in Crockett. (Feb. 15, 2018)

A pair of good Samaritans and a California Highway Patrol Officer on Thursday teamed up to save a man from the burning wreckage of a car on Interstate 80 in the East Bay, according to the CHP.

The crash occurred about 10:45 a.m. on eastbound I-80, just west of Cummings Skyway in Crockett. A 62-year-old man was driving a 1991 Cadillac sedan that crashed into the center divider, the CHP said.

Passing motorists recognized the danger and stopped to pull the driver from the burning car, the CHP said. Once the man was safely away from the flames, a CHP officer put out the fire with his extinguisher.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, and the driver was transported to a local hospital with major injuries, the CHP said.

The CHP hailed the good Samaritans as heroes.

The cause of the crash was not known.