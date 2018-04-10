Google Continues to Gobble Up Land in Downtown SJ For Massive Development - NBC Bay Area
Google Continues to Gobble Up Land in Downtown SJ For Massive Development

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 2 hours ago

    Google says it has spent more than $220 million on property in downtown San Jose. (April 10, 2018)

    Google's footprint in Silicon Valley continues to grow by leaps and bounds, and downtown San Jose seems to be the new hot spot, with the tech giant's major expansion project near the Diridon train station.

    The company says it will soon own enough property in downtown San Jose to create a transit-oriented development around the station. It has spent more than $220 million buying up property on the western edge of the downtown district.

    Despite all the transactions and plans, Google executives are calling the project a "marathon," saying it will be a while before construction begins.

