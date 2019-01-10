Google Execs Ignored Reports of Sexual Harassment: Lawsuit

Some of Google's most prominent executives have been accused of ignoring sexual harassment in the workplace in a new lawsuit filed Thursday. (Published 28 minutes ago)

The legal team behind the complaint said during a news conference it has been compiling evidence, including records from Google Board of Directors meetings, that shows company leaders covered up sexual misconduct and even rewarded some with big payouts after they were forced to leave the company.

One of those payouts, reportedly included a $90 million severance to the former head of the Android operating system, who was found to be facing credible sexual misconduct allegations.

The lawsuit seeks to loosen board control by top Google executives.

"We don’t care how rich or powerful you are," said Louise Renne of the Renne Public Law Group. "If you’re on the Board Of Directors, and you’re in a leadership position, you have a responsibility to do the right thing."

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of a shareholder of Alphabet, Google's parent company.

Google did not immediately respond to requests for comment.