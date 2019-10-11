On Friday the city of San Jose began evaluating Google's specific proposal to redevelop the "Diridon Station" area, a controversial project that could span about 80 acres. Robert Handa reports. (Published 36 minutes ago)

The city of San Jose on Friday began evaluating Google’s controversial plan to redesign parts of downtown.

The proposal submitted by the tech giant is the most detailed yet in what has been an evolving plan since 2014 to redevelop the “Diridon Station” area.

Google wants to initially develop 80 acres. The proposal includes almost 6,000 new housing units, 7.3 million gross square-feet of office space, 15 acres of parks and open space, up to 300 hotel rooms and a total of almost 5,500 parking spaces.

The application is officially in to the city, but according to Mayor Sam Liccardo, changes to the plan are to be expected.

“We know there’s going to be a lot more issues that will be raised and I expect Google will change their plan as we continue to hear more from the community, and then as it heads on to the Planning Commission and council,” Liccardo said.

The plan, various versions of which have drawn mixed reactions over the years, will require more public input for both planning and review. There is also a separate “environmental impact report” required.

“I am excited because it will be really good for my property value,” said resident Jennifer Contreras. “But I’m not too excited about the traffic and some of the congestion it’s likely to cause.”

San Jose Planning Division Manager Timothy Rood explained where the proposal is in the planning phase.

“We’re now moving from concept to reality,” he said. “This submission gives us something to evaluate against the goals and policies and our General Plan…and other plans.”