It’s seeming more likely that the 49ers may need to find themselves a new kicker.

Robbie Gould, who was terrific for the Niners the past two seasons, has yet to sign the team’s franchise-tag contract offer, and he told Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group this week that it’s "a complicated situation" and he isn’t certain if he’ll report for the start of training camp on July 26.

The league deadline for franchise-tagged players to sign a multiyear deal is July 15.

Gould earlier this offseason requested a trade, and has said he’d like to play closer to Chicago where his wife and children live when he’s in the Bay Area and where he played many years for the Bears.

"I’m not going to commit to making any decision right now … I really don’t have a plan right now," Gould told Inman. "Obviously there is a deadline and I don’t have to make any decisions anytime soon. … The deadline to sign a long-term contract is Monday, and the rest of that (a potential holdout) is up to me."

It’s possible Gould would remain a 49er if he were offered a multi-year deal to his liking, but the team has not yet made that kind of offer.

The franchise-tagged contract he would play under for 2019 with the 49ers would pay him approximately $4.97 million. Gould so far has skipped offseason workouts with San Francisco.

As of now, the only kicker on the 49ers’ roster is Jonathan Brown, a former Louisville soccer player who was briefly with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2018.