Gould Still Golden With a Game on the Line

Niners kicker Robbie Gould (No. 9) celebrates after his game-winning kick. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

This hasn’t been a happy season for Robbie Gould.

The longtime NFL veteran kicker – who was brilliant in his first two seasons in San Francisco – has been shaky in 2019 and has missed three games with an injury.

After missing just three field-goal tries combined over 2017 and 2018, Gould was just 14-of-22 this season over nine games going into Sunday’s game in New Orleans against the Saints.

But with Sunday’s game on the line, Gould once again came through in the clutch.

With the 49ers trailing by a point, Gould nailed a 30-yard field goal as time expired to give his team a 48-46 shootout victory. The win gives San Francisco an 11-2 record and puts it again atop the NFC as the projected top seed in the playoffs.

And, it gives Gould a moment of redemption after a rough season.

Tweeted Gould, after the victory: “What a team win!!!! @49ers #faithful thanks for bringing the noise to NOLA!!”

To set up Gould’s winning kick, the 49ers had to drive a long way to get into position, with the key gain coming on fourth-and-2 from their own 33-yard line. Jimmy Garoppolo connected with tight end George Kittle on a short route, and Kittle ran for 39 yards, with an extra 15 added for a face-mask penalty.

That allowed Gould to make a short kick for the win.

The 49ers now have three games remaining, beginning with a matchup with the Falcons Sunday at Levi’s Stadium, followed by a matchup with the Rams at Levi’s and a game with the Seahawks in Seattle.

Kickoff for Sunday’s game with Atlanta is set for 1:25 p.m.