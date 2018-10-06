Gov. Brown Calls Kavanaugh Nomination ‘A Real Tragedy’

Calif. Governor Jerry Brown called Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court Saturday afternoon “a real tragedy.”

Just minutes after Kavanaugh was confirmed, Brown wrote on Twitter, “This controversial and partisan choice further deepens the divisions in America and profoundly undermines democratic governance. A real tragedy.”

Kavanaugh was confirmed 50-48 mostly along partisan lines. Democratic Senator Joe Manchin from West Virginia voted in favor of Kavanaugh and Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska voted against him.

Kavanagh has been accused of sexual harassment or misconduct by three women on the record, a subject which has put a cloud over his nomination for the last two weeks and prompted a last-minute FBI investigation last week.

In a Tweet, President Trump wrote in part, “I applaud and congratulate the U.S. Senate for confirming our GREAT NOMINEE, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, to the United States Supreme Court.”

Kavanaugh's nomination was one of the narrowest ever for a Supreme Court nominee.