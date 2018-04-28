Gov. Brown Declares April 28 as Workers Memorial Day

SACRAMENTO, CA - MAY 11: California Gov. Jerry Brown speaks to reporters during a news conference where he revealed his revised California State budget on May 11, 2017 in Sacramento, California. California Gov. Jerry Brown unveiled a revised, $180 billion budget proposal. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

California Gov. Jerry Brown has declared Saturday as Workers Memorial Day to honor workers who have lost their lives on the job.

In Brown's issued proclamation, he said the day is to honor those "who grow our food, catch our fish, transport our goods, maintain our roads and extract raw materials from the earth."

"Today is a day to remember those who have lost life or health as a result of their work in any occupation," Brown said. "Today, let us express our gratitude to the workers who have made the ultimate sacrifice."

The governor also said it is important to establish and maintain safeguards against workplace illness and injury.

In California, 376 workers lost their lives in 2016, according to the Occupation Safety and Health Administration. Over 21 percent of workers who died in 2016 in private industry were in construction, OSHA said.

The leading causes of those deaths are from what the OSHA calls the "Fatal Four": falls, struck by object, electrocution and caught-in/between.



The declartion of Workers Memerial Day comes one month before the federal holiday Memorial Day which honors those who died serving in the military.

The Bay City News contributed to this report.