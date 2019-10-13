SAN FRANCISCO, CA - MAY 20: A view of Lombard Street on May 20, 2014 in San Francisco, California. The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency Board of Directors is considering a summer shutdown San Francisco's famed Lombard Street, known as the crookedest street in the world, as summer tourist traffic on the scenic street is causing huge backups and posing safety concerns for reisdents. The proposal would close the section between Larkin and Leavenworth streets on Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. beginning on June 21 through July 13 and also on July 4. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced Saturday that the state will not implement a paid reservation system for Lombard Street in San Francisco.

On Saturday, Newsom said he is "acutely aware of the need to address congestion and safety around Lombard Street," but he believes the issue can be addressed differently.

Earlier this year, the San Francisco County Transportation Authority considered charging $5 to $10 for a trip down the iconic street.

In his statement, he said "the pricing program proposed in this bill creates social equity issues. Access to this iconic attraction should be available to all, regardless of their ability to pay."