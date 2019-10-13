California Governor Gavin Newsom announced Saturday that the state will not implement a paid reservation system for Lombard Street in San Francisco.
On Saturday, Newsom said he is "acutely aware of the need to address congestion and safety around Lombard Street," but he believes the issue can be addressed differently.
Earlier this year, the San Francisco County Transportation Authority considered charging $5 to $10 for a trip down the iconic street.
In his statement, he said "the pricing program proposed in this bill creates social equity issues. Access to this iconic attraction should be available to all, regardless of their ability to pay."