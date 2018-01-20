Government Shutdown Leads to Closure of Many Bay Area Parks

Getty Images A visitor walks along a path of Coastal Redwood trees at Muir Woods National Monument in Mill Valley, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Golden Gate National Park Service released the long list of park closures on Saturday afternoon due to the government shutdown.

According to officials, among the parks closed are Muir Woods National Monument, Muir Beach, Kirby Cove, Fort Mason Great Meadow, Fort Point National Historic Site and more.

The Interior Department had vowed to keep open as many parks, monuments and public lands as possible during the shutdown, which began at midnight Friday.

Officials say Yosemite National Park in California is open to visitors despite the government shutdown but there’ll be nobody to greet them, help them navigate the trails or even make sure they’re in the right campground.

Spokesman Scott Gediman says the park that boasts the famous granite cliffs of Half Dome and El Capitan can’t pay all of its people so rangers are being furloughed.

The visitors center is closed, along with some restrooms because there’s nobody to clean them. Campground visitors with reservations may find someone else in their spot because nobody will be checking.

Some medical staff remain on the job and Gediman says privately operated concessions such as stores, hotels and restaurants

Golden Gate National Park Service also noted in their news release that Stinson Beach and Muir Wood National Monument would begin it's closure starting Sunday, January 21. As for Alcatraz, visitors can expect to find it open but there will be no ranger-led tours taking place or behind the scenes nighttime tours.

Here is the full list of closures sent out by Golden Gate National Park Service: