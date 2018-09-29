South Bay Cities to Receive Funding for 2017 Flood

Wednesday marks one year since the devastating floods in San Jose that prompted 14,000 people to be evacuated and caused more than $100 million in damages. Robert Handa reports. (Published Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018)

Gov. Jerry Brown approved a $7 million bill for funding Saturday in order to protect several South Bay cities from flood control.

Under Senate Bill 881 originally created by Sen. Bob Wieckowski, the measure includes protection from flooding, restoration of tidal marsh and local habitats.

Known as the South San Francisco Shoreline Project, the Santa Clara Valley Water District had an effort in presenting the idea to the state senate along with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers who will assist with construction.

“I am very pleased with the idea that we can work together and all parties are looking for a common solution.” Wieckowski said.

Marking One Year Since Coyote Creek Flooding

The bill provides assistance to communities in San Jose, Palo Alto, Mountain View and Sunnyvale. The first installment of the project will begin with a 4-mile levee and restoration of former salt construction ponds into tidal marsh.

San Jose became a prime location for local organizations to advocate for protection after extreme flooding conditions in 2017, as it was said to have been the worst within 100 years in the Silicon Valley.

Water District Board Chair Richard Santos responded to approval from Gov. Brown in a statement that said “With the enactment of SB 881, the water district will be able to access state funding to protect our communities from the devastating effects of tidal and storm flooding resulting from sea level rise.”

Nearly 14,000 residents were under mandatory evacuation from their homes, where San Jose’s Coyote Creek filled with debris flooded into the city.

Central San Jose was documented as a prime spot for the filling of the creek which reached 13.6 feet.

In 2016, President Barack Obama pledged $170 million in regards to vital water projects to the Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation Act.