Governor: PG&E to Offer Rebates to Power Shutoff Customers

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday that PG&E is going to credit customers for the outages related to the Public Safety Power Shutoffs.

The governor made the statements at a news conference at 2:15 p.m. in Southern California.

"This is significant because utilities in the past have never credited customers for these disruptions," Newsom said. "We called for rebates and the CEO just communicated with our staff that they are going to support some credits."

PG&E couldn't immediately confirm whether they will be offering the rebates.