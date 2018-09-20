Governor Vetoes Bill to Adjust School Start Times in California

A generic photo of a classroom with student desk in San Diego, California

California's governor vetoed a bill that would prohibit schools from starting before 8:30 a.m. saying it's a decision best handled at the local level.

The bill, SB328, was approved by state lawmakers but, according to Gov. Jerry Brown, was not supported by educators.

Brown said the one-size-fits-all law was opposed by teachers and school administrators.

Nearly 80 percent of California middle and high schools started earlier than 8:30 a.m. in 2012, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Supporters argued that studies suggest later start times make kids healthier by letting them get more sleep and help them graduate.