Governor Vetoes Bill to Adjust School Start Times in California - NBC Bay Area
Governor Vetoes Bill to Adjust School Start Times in California

Nearly 80 percent of California middle and high schools started earlier than 8:30 a.m. in 2012, according to the CDC.

By R. Stickney

Published 2 hours ago

    A generic photo of a classroom with student desk in San Diego, California

    California's governor vetoed a bill that would prohibit schools from starting before 8:30 a.m. saying it's a decision best handled at the local level. 

    The bill, SB328, was approved by state lawmakers but, according to Gov. Jerry Brown, was not supported by educators.

    Brown said the one-size-fits-all law was opposed by teachers and school administrators.

    Nearly 80 percent of California middle and high schools started earlier than 8:30 a.m. in 2012, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 

    Supporters argued that studies suggest later start times make kids healthier by letting them get more sleep and help them graduate.

