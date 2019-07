An online petition to rename Oakland International Airport to Maggie Gee Oakland International Airport has nearly 9,000 signatures. Maggie Gee was a trailblazing Asian American female pilot. (Published 46 minutes ago)

Maggie Gee was a trailblazing Asian American female pilot, according to the woman behind the proposed name change—a woman whose grandmother met Gee during World War II where they flew planes together. Gee was one of only two Chinese-American women to enlist in the Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASP).