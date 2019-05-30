Grazing Goats at Work to Help Prep For Fire Season in Contra Costa County - NBC Bay Area
Grazing Goats at Work to Help Prep For Fire Season in Contra Costa County

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 18 minutes ago | Updated 17 minutes ago

    East Bay Crews Preparing for Fire Season

    After an exceptionally wet winter, we could be looking at a historically dangerous fire season. Jodi Hernandez reports.

    (Published 5 hours ago)

    Warnings of a historically dangerous fire season have prompted the use of thousands of hungry goats to help cut down fuel in Contra Costa County.

    Firefighters say the clock is ticking to prepare for the wildland fire season, and the 3,500 goats are busy grazing the grass in the Oakland hills. The above-average rain over the winter helped ensure there's no shortage of growth for them to chew on.

    In Contra Costa County, residents and business owners have until mid-June to clear vegetation from around their properties. After that, the county will step in and hire contractors to do the work and send a bill to the homeowners.

    The work property owners -- and the goats -- are doing today to create defensible space could be the difference between life and death in a rapidly spreading fire, officials say.

    Contra Costa County fire officials say the devastating fires that have hit Northern California the past two years should be all the motivation people need to be sure they're wildfire ready.

