A great white shark carcass was found on a beach in Aptos Sunday morning. (June 17, 2018)

The carcass of a great white shark washed ashore in Aptos on Sunday morning, according to a report from KSBW.

The shark was found about 7 a.m. on a beach near Seascape Resort, the station reported.

Officials told the station it was an adult male. The carcass was removed about 2:30 p.m. and transported to a veterinary pathologist to determine the cause of death.