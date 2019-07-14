Great White Shark Caught in the San Francisco Bay

Fishermen casting lines into the San Francisco Bay Saturday reeled in quite the surprise: a great white shark.

The shark, which was estimated to be about 7 or 8 feet in length, was caught around 11 a.m. near Alcatraz Island, according to Joe Gamez of Golden State Sportfishing.

After realizing that they snagged a shark, the fishermen cut the line, allowing the shark to swim back below the surface.

White sharks roaming the waters in California are protected under laws, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. If fishermen catch them accidentally, they must release them right away.