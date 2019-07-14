Great White Shark Caught in the San Francisco Bay - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
San Francisco

San Francisco

The latest news from around San Francisco

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Great White Shark Caught in the San Francisco Bay

The shark, which was estimated to be about 7 or 8 feet in length, was reeled in near Alcatraz Island

By Brendan Weber

Published 22 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Great White Shark Caught in the San Francisco Bay

    Fishermen casting lines into the San Francisco Bay Saturday reeled in quite the surprise: a great white shark.

    (Published 21 minutes ago)

    Fishermen casting lines into the San Francisco Bay Saturday morning reeled in quite the surprise: a great white shark.

    The shark, which was estimated to be about 7 or 8 feet in length, was caught around 11 a.m. near Alcatraz Island, according to Joe Gamez of Golden State Sportfishing.

    After realizing that they snagged a shark, the fishermen cut the line, allowing the shark to swim back below the surface.

    White sharks roaming the waters in California are protected under laws, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. If fishermen catch them accidentally, they must release them right away.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices