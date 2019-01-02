Greg Papa Replaces Ted Robinson as Voice of 49ers

The former voice of the Oakland Raiders won't be going too far for his next gig in the radio booth.

Greg Papa will become the radio voice and play-by-play man for the San Francisco 49ers starting in the 2019 season, the team announced Wednesday.

Papa replaces Ted Robinson, who will still stick around with the franchise and "assume a new role with the organization," the 49ers said in a statement.

"After 10 years, I'm moving from the 49ers radio booth to represent the team in other capacities," Robinson tweeted. "For a decade of unforgettable moments, appreciation to the 49ers, Tim Ryan, KNBR, and deep gratitude to the Faithful. Thanks Niner Nation!"

Robinson's former partner in the booth, analyst Tim Ryan, will keep his headset and work alongside Papa, according to the 49ers.

Papa, a three-time California Sportscaster of the Year Award winner, previously served as the play-by-play man of the Warriors (1986-97), Giants (2004-08), Athletics (1990-2003) and Raiders (1997-2017). He was replaced in the Raiders' broadcast booth by Brent Musberger before the start of this recent season.

Papa currently hosts NBC Sports Bay Area's 49ers and Golden State Warriors Pregame Live and Postgame Live shows. He also hosts The Greg Papa Show with Bonta Hill on 95.7 FM The Game.

NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco contributed to this report.