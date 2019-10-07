Groundbreaking Set for Transit Village in Walnut Creek - NBC Bay Area
Groundbreaking Set for Transit Village in Walnut Creek

By Bob Redell

Published 52 minutes ago

    Developers in the East hope to put a dent in the Bay Area housing crisis with a new construction project in the works in Walnut Creek.

    The Walnut Creek Transit Village will consist of hundreds of new apartments near the Walnut Creek BART station. Developers are slated to break ground on the housing project Monday morning.

    When complete, the transit village will span 16 acres. It will include almost 600 apartments and 26,000 feet of retail space.

    Construction will take place in two phases. The first phase with the first 360 apartments should be finished in 2022. Groundbreaking for the second phase should happen next year or in 2021.

