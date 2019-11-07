'Groundmaking' Ceremony Held for Presidio Tunnel Tops Project - NBC Bay Area
'Groundmaking' Ceremony Held for Presidio Tunnel Tops Project

By Sharon Katsuda

Published 2 hours ago

    Officials on Thursday held a "groundmaking" ceremony for a park that will eventually connect the Presidio of San Francisco with Crissy Field. Sharon Katsuda reports.

    Officials on Thursday held a "groundmaking" ceremony for a park that will eventually connect the Presidio of San Francisco with Crissy Field.

    The Presidio Tunnel Tops park will be built on top of tunnels that allow Highway 101 motorists to travel through the area.

    When it's complete in the fall of 2021, the park will feature playgrounds, fire pits, room to fly kites, and sweeping views of the Golden Gate Bridge, Alcatraz Island, Angel Island and other prominent spots in and around San Francisco.

    Thursday's ceremony was called a "groundmaking" due to the amount of soil that has to be brought in to make the project happen.

