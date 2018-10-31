Thousands Sign Petition to Move Halloween to a Saturday - NBC Bay Area
Thousands Sign Petition to Move Halloween to a Saturday

The Halloween & Costume Association, an organization that represents costume companies, created the "Join the Saturday Halloween Movement"

By Shellise West

Published 53 minutes ago

    A national group aims to make Halloween a "safer" holiday by moving the event to the weekend.

    The Halloween & Costume Association, an organization that represents costume companies, created the "Join the Saturday Halloween Movement" -- a petition pushing to change the original date of October 31 to the last Saturday in the month.

    The petition on Change.org launched three months ago and on Wednesday afternoon had over 43,000 signatures. The petition's description said: "It's time for a Safer, Longer, Stress-Free Celebration! Let's move Halloween to the last Saturday of October!"

    HCA reports 3,800 injuries are tied to trick-or-treating each year, which is why it wants to move the day Halloween is celebrated.

    For more information, visit HalloweenCostumeAssociation.org.

