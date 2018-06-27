Group Promoting White Nationalists Recruiting in Bay Area

A group known to appeal to white nationalists may be recruiting in the Bay Area. Scott Budman reports.

Fliers have been found over the last week or so in several Bay Area cities promoting white nationalists and a group called "Identity Evropa."

Fliers from the group also went up in Gilroy, Morgan Hill and Campbell.

City leaders in Campbell said they took the fliers down because posting on public property violates the city's municipal code.

In San Jose, at least one flier was spotted in the downtown area.

San Jose city leaders, who were unaware of the fliers until they were notified by NBC Bay Area, declined to comment.

Identity Evropa tells NBC Bay Area it is trying to reach people all over the country with fliers and social media.