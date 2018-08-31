Crowd Blocks San Francisco Hall of Justice to Protest Police Brutality - NBC Bay Area
BREAKING: 
Vegetation Fire in Concord
logo_bay_2x
San Francisco

San Francisco

The latest news from around San Francisco

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Crowd Blocks San Francisco Hall of Justice to Protest Police Brutality

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Better Sleep = Better Grades
    NBC Bay Area
    A group protests in San Francisco against police killings. (Aug. 31, 2018)

    A group of demonstrators have blocked Bryant Street in front of the San Francisco Hall of Justice Friday afternoon in protest of police killings.

    No other information was immediately available.

    <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Bryant street at the hall of justice completely blocked. Protestors taking the street decry police killings in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SF?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SF</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/breaking?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#breaking</a> <a href="https://t.co/iDTp2mJ6KD">pic.twitter.com/iDTp2mJ6KD</a></p>&mdash; Christopher Jewett (@sfnewsman) <a href="https://twitter.com/sfnewsman/status/1035622486224728065?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 31, 2018</a></blockquote>

    <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

     

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices