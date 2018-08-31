A group protests in San Francisco against police killings. (Aug. 31, 2018)

A group of demonstrators have blocked Bryant Street in front of the San Francisco Hall of Justice Friday afternoon in protest of police killings.

No other information was immediately available.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Bryant street at the hall of justice completely blocked. Protestors taking the street decry police killings in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SF?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SF</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/breaking?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#breaking</a> <a href="https://t.co/iDTp2mJ6KD">pic.twitter.com/iDTp2mJ6KD</a></p>— Christopher Jewett (@sfnewsman) <a href="https://twitter.com/sfnewsman/status/1035622486224728065?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 31, 2018</a></blockquote>

