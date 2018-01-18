Guardrails Coming to San Mateo Co. Road Where Teens Crashed

A tragic crash on Halloween took the lives of three Peninsula teenagers who were part of the Menlo Park Fire Department's Explorer Program. The department says a positive change is coming out of the loss. Matthew Cruz, Andrew Gonzales, and Ricky Torrers died after their car plunged 50 feet off Skyline Boulevard. Their fathers found them the next day. The crash happened just south of Bear Gulch Road in unincorporated San Mateo County. The Menlo Park fire chief tells NBC Bay Area they've managed to cut through red tape to install a guardrail so that no one else has to lose their life in that spot. The guardrail is expected to be installed at the end of the month. (Published Thursday, Jan 18, 2018)

A tragic crash on Halloween took the lives of three Peninsula teenagers who were part of the Menlo Park Fire Department's Explorer Program. See More