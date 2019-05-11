Guide Dogs in Training Take First Flight at Oakland Airport - NBC Bay Area
Guide Dogs in Training Take First Flight at Oakland Airport

By Kiki Intarasuwan

Dozens of adorable pups took flight on Saturday at the Oakland International Airport, but no, they are not going on vacation.

A group of 70 dogs with Guide Dogs for the Blind were hard at work and in-training for challenges they may face when they fly, according to the organization.

"The training took place at a time when the airline industry is grappling with how to address the challenges presented by passengers flying with animals they falsely represent as service animals, and when a growing number of animal species are being taken on planes as emotional support animals," Guide Dogs for the Blind said in a statement.

