A bill banning gun and ammunition sales at the Cow Palace in Daly City has passed the California Legislature and awaits the signature of Gov. Jerry Brown.

Senate Bill 221, authored by Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, and Assemblyman Phil Ting, D-San Francisco, would ban such sales at the state-owned Cow Palace, which holds five gun shows a year.

Both the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors and the San Francisco Board of Supervisors passed resolutions supporting the bill. In June, San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa called for a ban on such shows, just as a two-day gun show got underway at the venue.

Wiener said, "Our local communities have made it clear that we do not want gun shows in our cities and our neighborhoods, and I'm glad the legislature respects this reasonable desire."

The bill excludes gun buy-back events held by law enforcement agencies, which are essential programs for removing guns from the community.