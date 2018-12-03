Gun Sales on the Rise in California

Gun sales have been growing in recent years in California. According to the state justice department, most guns are sold by dealers, and a small number of dealerships account for the majority of sales. Gun purchases have been increasing in every county in California. Of Bay Area counties, Santa Clara County has the most sales at over 360,000. San Francisco has the least with just over 18,000. (Published 3 hours ago)

Gun sales have been growing in recent years in California. According to the state justice department, most guns are sold by dealers, and a small number... See More