Gunman Identified in Gilroy Garlic Festival Mass Shooting

Three people were killed, including a 6-year-old boy, and 12 others were wounded Sunday after a gunman cut through a fence to avoid security and opened fire at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Gilroy, California. A suspect was shot and killed by police. Bob Redell and Ali Wolf report.

The gunman in the Gilroy Garlic Festival mass shooting has been identified as Santino William Legan, a federal law enforcement official confirmed to NBC News.

Police said the gunman on Sunday cut through a fence to avoid security and opened fire at the annual festival in Gilroy, California. Three people were killed, including a 6-year-old boy, and 12 others were hurt in the shooting, according to officials.

Responding officers quickly made contact with the gunman, who police said was shot and killed. Witnesses reported seeing a second gunman, and as of Monday morning the scene was still active, with multiple agencies searching for the outstanding suspect, police said.

Law enforcement, including ATF, early Monday searched Legan's home in Gilroy. Police and ATF agents were seen leaving the home with evidence bags.

Officials are expected to hold another press conference at 10 a.m. Monday.

"This is a tragic incident for our community," Gilroy Mayor Roland Velasco said. "On behalf of the city and the Gilroy City Council our thoughts and prayers go out the victims and families."

For those searching for loved ones, a reunification center was set up at nearby Gavilan College in parking lot B, according to Gilroy police.

The festival, now in its 41st year, is a local tradition that attracts thousands annually. It was wrapping up its third and final day when reports of the shooting came in.

"We are heartbroken that senseless violence brought this year's festival to such a terrible and tragic end," Shawn Keck, president of the 2019 Gilroy Garlic Festival, said in a statement. "We are truly grateful to the Gilroy Police Department, who responded immediately to prevent further loss of life, and to the hundreds of other first responders from regional and federal agencies who have provided additional support. We are also thankful for the thoughts and prayers and outpouring of support from people all over the world."