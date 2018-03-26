HBO’s ‘Silicon Valley’ Pokes Fun at Facebook by Turning its Logo into Russian in Opening Credits - NBC Bay Area
HBO’s ‘Silicon Valley’ Pokes Fun at Facebook by Turning its Logo into Russian in Opening Credits

By Jennifer Gonzalez

Published 24 minutes ago | Updated 7 minutes ago

    HBO
    HBO's 'Silicon Valley' title sequence for 'Grow Fast or Die Slow.'

    HBO’s Silicon Valley season 5 premiered Sunday night and the show couldn’t help but poke fun at Facebook during the opening credits.

    The opening showed some familiar tech giant logos in the Bay Area like Airbnb, Lyft, Oracle, HP, Intel, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook – but Facebook was special.

    If you weren’t paying attention, you might have missed it, but for a brief moment, the Facebook logo changes from its original alphabet letters to Russian Cyrillic letters that spell out ГДÇЭБФФЖ.

    The quick jab at the social media giant comes in light of the fake news allegations where Russian trolls were active on Facebook groups during the 2016 presidential campaign.

