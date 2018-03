Getty Images PALO ALTO, CA - MAY 23: A sign is posted outside of the Hewlett-Packard headquarters on May 23, 2014 in Palo Alto, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Hewlett Packard Enterprises is moving its headquarters to San Jose.

The information technology company will bring 1,000 employees to a 220,000 square foot building in the heart of Silicon Valley.

Its current headquarters is in Palo Alto.

No other information was immediately available.