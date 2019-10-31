Halloween Party Planned for Kincade Fire Evacuees

As firefighters continue to make progress in the fight against the destructive Kincade Fire in Sonoma County, locals are stepping up to make sure children who had to flee the wind-whipped flames can still enjoy Halloween.

Organizers have banded together and plan to host a Halloween party Thursday night at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds. The goal is to make sure youngsters can still get a taste of Halloween despite being away from home.

Dollar Tree has donated boxes of candy and decorations. Safeway is expected to follow suit.

"It's hard to be away from home, and the kids are really worried about Halloween," Jane Enghahl with the Sonoma County Fairgrounds said. "In fact, one of the mothers told me yesterday, she said, 'Well,' she said, 'it would've been a lot better if I thought to bring myself a second shirt but instead, I grabbed her Halloween costume.' [Her] kid's bouncing up and down."

The fairgrounds already held a pumpkin carving contest for children.

Thursday's party is set to take place between 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.