'Hamilton' Returning to SF, Tickets Go On Sale Monday

The hit play "Hamilton" is returning to San Francisco, and tickets go on sale to the public Monday morning, organizers announced Thursday.

The play from Lin-Manuel Miranda about America's founding father Alexander Hamilton will run from Feb. 12 through Sept. 8 at the SHN Orpheum Theatre.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday at www.hamilton.shnsf.com and will be available in person at the SHN Orpheum box office at noon Monday.

Tickets will cost between $111 and $214, with a select number of $686 premium seats, and there is a maximum purchase of four tickets per account, according to SHN.

There will also be a lottery for 44 $10 seats for all performances, with details about the lottery to be announced at a later date.

"Hamilton" first came to San Francisco in March 2017 as part of a national tour. The Tony Award-winning play follows Hamilton's rise as an immigrant from the West Indies who becomes George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and the nation's first treasury secretary.

More information and a list of dates and times of performances can be found at http://www.hamilton.shnsf.com.