Handful of Homeless at Oakland Camp Rebuff City's Eviction

A handful of members of a high-profile Oakland homeless encampment refused to budge Thursday when crews came in to clear the site, resulting in a standoff of sorts that continued into the evening. (Published Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018)

A handful of members of an Oakland homeless encampment refused to budge Thursday when crews came in to clear the site, resulting in a standoff of sorts that continued into the evening.

Late Thursday night, about four people were standing their ground at the Housing and Dignity Village at Clara Street and Edes Avenue in East Oakland. Those last four people eventually left the grounds, and the site was cleared.

The site was supposed to be cleared out Wednesday, but amid rain and protests, the city decided against it. City officials gave the green light to the eviction Thursday. The site had been declared an illegal trespass on city land last month.

About 15 people lived at the encampment, which also served as a site for other homeless to pick up food and other supplies.

City officials said the residents have been offered shelter elsewhere.