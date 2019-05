Fog rolls by the north tower of the Golden Gate Bridge on June 28, 2016 in San Francisco, California.

Happy birthday, Golden Gate Bridge!

Eighty-two years ago Monday, the iconic bridge linking San Francisco and Marin County opened up to pedestrians. Cars zipped across the bridge for the first time the following day.

An estimated 200,000 people poured onto the bridge to celebrate its grand opening on May 27, 1937, according to the bridge's website.

Workers spent just over four years building the 1.7-mile long bridge.

