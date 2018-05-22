Harvey Milk became one of the first openly gay elected official in the United States in 1977 when he was won the seat for the San Francisco Board of Supervisors in 1977. Milk fought for the rights of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender people and his accomplishments are celebrated on May 22, his birthday. Although Milk was assassinated only nearly a year after he first took office, his passion and his unapologetic proclamation of his authenticity as an openly gay man inspired people nationwide.