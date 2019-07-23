Travelers passing through San Francisco International Airport Tuesday will get to experience the brand new Harvey Milk Terminal.

The $2.4 billion terminal is named after former San Francisco Supervisor Harvey Milk, who was the first openly gay elected official in California.

"When I first walked through, my impression was, 'Wow!'" traveler Brian Martins said. "I was not expecting to see the museum-like feel walking through there. Being a history teacher, I was pretty impressed in what I saw. And it was very calming to walk out of the plane into that setting."

During a ceremony this past weekend, the terminal's nine gates, better passenger flow and new concessions were showed off. The terminal will eventually feature 25 gates when its fully operational in 2023.

Milk served in the late 1970s before he and Mayor George Moscone were shot and killed by a former colleague in 1978.