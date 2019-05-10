The vans of a water polo team from Hawaii were broken into Thursday in Palo Alto and their equipment and passports were stolen just the day before they are set to face Cal in the NCAA tournament at Stanford.

Police say about 15-20 victims from the University of Hawaii had their bags containing headgear, gameday clothes and important documents stolen near a Wahlburgers northeast of the university where the school's women water polo team are set to face Cal in the Championship Quarterfinals.

University of Hawaii told NBC-affiliate KHNL that passport replacement paperwork has already been filed.

Fortunately, the team has extra gear and will be ready for the game against Cal, KHNL reported.