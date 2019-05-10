University of Hawaii Women's Water Polo Team Burgled Before Game at Stanford - NBC Bay Area
University of Hawaii Women's Water Polo Team Burgled Before Game at Stanford

Published 51 minutes ago | Updated 37 minutes ago

    Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
    This May 22, 2014, file photo shows the Stanford University campus Stanford, California.

    The vans of a water polo team from Hawaii were broken into Thursday in Palo Alto and their equipment and passports were stolen just the day before they are set to face Cal in the NCAA tournament at Stanford.

    Police say about 15-20 victims from the University of Hawaii had their bags containing headgear, gameday clothes and important documents stolen near a Wahlburgers northeast of the university where the school's women water polo team are set to face Cal in the Championship Quarterfinals.

    University of Hawaii told NBC-affiliate KHNL that passport replacement paperwork has already been filed.

    Fortunately, the team has extra gear and will be ready for the game against Cal, KHNL reported.

