A Hawaiian Airlines flight from Oakland makes an emergency landing in Honolulu. (Aug. 22, 2019)

A Hawaiian Airlines flight from Oakland to Honolulu made an emergency landing Thursday after the plane was filled with smoke.

Hawaii News Now reports the plane landed about 11:40 a.m. local time. A state Transportation Department official told Hawaii News Now several passengers were transported to hospitals for injuries suffered while evacuating through the plane's slides.

No other information was immediately available.