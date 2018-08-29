Hayward Mom Considers Legal Action Against School District

The anger and questions continue to grow for an East Bay mother whose 5-year-old son who managed to leave his school campus alone and walk nearly three miles home. Marianne Favro reports.

The anger and questions continue to grow for an East Bay mother whose 5-year-old son who managed to leave his school campus alone and walk nearly three miles home.

On Wednesday, his mother was set to talk with Fairview Elementary School in Hayward and the after-care program about what happened, but that meeting had a very abrupt ending.

Duana Kirby was so worried about her son, Jackson, she is now showing up to the campus and escorting him a few feet from his kindergarten class to his after-school program. She also said she is now planning to take legal action against the Hayward Unified School District to make sure children are safe.

"Something tragic could have happened," Kirby said.

Kindergartener Left to Walk Home Alone

An East Bay mother is frustrated and wants answers after her 5-year-old was allowed to walk 2.6 miles from his school to his home alone. (Published Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018)

Kirby said she cannot stop thinking about what could have happened to her son as crossed busy Foothill Boulevard in downtown Hayward on his 2.6-mile trek home.

When Kirby met with the campus and after-care program officials to talk about the incident, she decided to walk out when they declined her request to record the meeting. Kirby is now considering legal action.

"That will give them the push they need to tighten up the school, especially after nobody knows where a 5-year-old is or what happened," Kirby said.

Kirby said she was glad to see people were manning the school gate on Wednesday. That is where her son walked out and a different staff member is supposed to greet her son for the after-school program.

The Hayward Unified School District released a statement, which in part said:

"We take this incident very seriously and are investigating to determine what steps need to be taken to ensure this doesn't happen again."