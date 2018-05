A Hayward officer was injured in a shootout with a suspect, who also was wounded, police said late Monday night.

The shooting occurred in the 100 block of Hewitt Place in Hayward about 7 p.m.

The officer suffered a non-life-threatening injury and was being treated at a nearby hospital. The officer fired his weapon and injured the suspect, police said.

The shooting is under investigation, and there is no more risk to the community, police said.

No further details were available.