Hayward Police Investigate Second Homicide in 24 Hours - NBC Bay Area
WEATHER ALERT: 
Weekend Rain and Wind
logo_bay_2x
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Hayward Police Investigate Second Homicide in 24 Hours

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 32 minutes ago | Updated 25 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Hayward Police Investigate Second Homicide in 24 Hours
    NBC 7
    Yellow caution tape surrounds the scene of the incident.

    Officers of the Hayward Police Department confirmed they're investigating a homicide in the city - the second homicide reported within the last 24 hours.

    Via Facebook, Hawyard PD said officers responded to a call at around 12:39 a.m. Sunday to the 27000 block of Belvedere Court after a report of shots fired. Upon arrival at the scene, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was later confirmed dead.

    Anyone with information is urged to call 510-293-7176.

    "We want to thank the community for their patience as we continue this investigation," Hayward PD said.

    A homicide prior to this one was reported Saturday afternoon near Amador Way and Yolo Street

    Police said the two homicides are not related.

    This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices