Hayward Police Investigate Second Homicide in 24 Hours

Yellow caution tape surrounds the scene of the incident.

Officers of the Hayward Police Department confirmed they're investigating a homicide in the city - the second homicide reported within the last 24 hours.

Via Facebook, Hawyard PD said officers responded to a call at around 12:39 a.m. Sunday to the 27000 block of Belvedere Court after a report of shots fired. Upon arrival at the scene, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was later confirmed dead.

Anyone with information is urged to call 510-293-7176.

"We want to thank the community for their patience as we continue this investigation," Hayward PD said.

A homicide prior to this one was reported Saturday afternoon near Amador Way and Yolo Street.

Police said the two homicides are not related.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.