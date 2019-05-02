Authorities in San Carlos have closed down a block of Cedar Street in order to remove hazardous material from a home in the White Oaks neighborhood.

A material suspected to contain low to moderate levels of radioactivity was identified in a home on the 1000 block of Cedar Street Thursday, according to the city of San Carlos. The dangerous material need to be properly managed and disposed and the street will be closed indefinitely from Brittan to Arroyo.

Burton Park and the San Carlos Youth Center were also closed down "as a precautionary measure," city officials say.

"As the site is accessed, the situation may change rapidly. Any impact on schools and residents, including evacuations, will be immediately reported to the public," the city said in a statement.

No other information was immediately available.