Police and Cal Fire crews responded to a hazmat incident Sunday at a Home Depot in Morgan Hill, according to Cal Fire officials.

The incident occurred about 3:30 p.m. at the Home Depot on East Dunne Avenue, which was evacuated and shut down for nearly three hours. Several people inside the store complained of an odor that was making them sick, officials with Cal Fire-Morgan Hill said.

Eight people were treated at the scene, and four of those were taken to the hospital for further treatment. They are expected to be OK, Cal Fire said.

The odor was in a certain section of the store and was described as a pepper spray kind of odor. Firefighters couldn’t determine the source of the odor, Cal Fire said.

People were allowed back into the store at about 5:45 p.m.