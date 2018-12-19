Hazmat Incident Prompts Evacuations in Morgan Hill: Police

Police block off Madrone Parkway in Morgan Hill due to a hazmat incident Wednesday night. (Dec. 19, 2018)

Police and fire personnel in Morgan Hill responded to a hazmat incident involving evacuations Wednesday evening, according to Morgan Hill police.

Police tweeted out a safety advisory at about 7 p.m., saying they were dealing with a "hazmat situation" in the area of Cochrane Avenue and Madrone Parkway in Morgan Hill.

Everyone involved had been safely evacuated, police said, asking the public to avoid the area.

The incident was causing major traffic delays during the evening commute as Madrone Parkway was closed at Cochrane, police said.

Police and Santa Clara County fire officials reopened the road at about 8:30 p.m.

No further details were available.