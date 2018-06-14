The San Jose Fire Department is on scene of a hazmat situation that has multiple people being treated in San Jose.

Multiple patients are being treated after a maintenance worker accidentally created a gas that caused peoples lungs to fill with fluid at the Shadow Brook Elementary Swim Club in San Jose.



Emergency crews arrived at the scene at 1079 Shadow Brook Drive and began decontaminating around 20 people who were then transferred to the hospital, officials confirmed.

The maintenance worker reportedly mixed the wrong two chemicals together, creating the gas.

No additional information was immediately released.



