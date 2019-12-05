Hazmat Investigation Underway in San Mateo County

Mysterious containers left on the side of Canada Road in unincorporated San Mateo County on Thursday have prompted a hazardous materials response, a Cal Fire battalion chief said.

Fire crews responded around 2 p.m. to a portion of the road between state Highway 92 and Edgewood Road after several 5-gallon containers were left along the side of the roadway, Battalion Chief Tim Shiffer said.

Crews could not determine what was in the containers so are doing tests to try to figure out the nature of the material before disposing of them, Shiffer said.

He said the testing process had been completed as of about 3:50 p.m. but the roadway is still closed until the material can be identified and disposed of.